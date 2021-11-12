The automaker presented technology in Glasgow at COP26 that would power 10 homes.

Rolls-Royce drew considerable attention at the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 when it unveiled its unique hydrogen fuel cell module. The Power Systems business owned by the brand worked with cellcentric to develop highly efficient H2 solutions for emergency power generation use.

The design is deliberately minimalistic and is expected to be able to generate a net 150kW power output.

The hydrogen fuel cell module is sleek and modern looking with an H-shaped front panel. The 150kW power output it can achieve would mean that it would be capable of powering as many as ten homes. That said, the modules aren’t meant for residential use. Instead, they are being developed for use as clean backup power for large data centers. The modules can be used on their own or can be connected so that they can function together as clean energy power plants with megawatt output levels.

Cellcentric and Rolls-Royce worked together to develop them modules under a joint venture Volvo and Daimler Truck established earlier in 2021. The mtu solution will be developed based on cellcentric’s H2 technology. The focus has been placed on use for emergency backup power for large data centers because of the tremendous amount of energy those facilities require.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems is preparing to make significant investments into hydrogen fuel cell Research and Development.

Rolls-Royce will be heavily investing in H2 in coming years, said company CEO Andreas Schell. The reason is that the company views this renewable energy as the key to reaching its carbon neutrality target. By choosing green H2, which is produced using renewable electricity sources such as solar and wind, the modules offer a climate-friendly alternative to other backup power technologies which traditionally rely on fossil fuels like natural gas. Moreover, green H2 offers an option cleaner than other forms of hydrogen production such as grey and blue.

The joint venture between Daimler Truck and Volvo…

was established for the acceleration of series production and the installation of hydrogen fuel cell modules into heavy-duty utility vehicles in the second half of this decade. Simultaneously, Rolls-Royce intends to implement pilot fuel cell power plants with its customers in two years’ time.

